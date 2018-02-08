Ian Chapman: 'It is a very difficult time for every player, coach, volunteer and supporters of our club at the moment'

Ian Chapman has said it's a difficult time' for everyone at Burgess Hill Town at the moment and his side is in a run of 'bad luck'.

The Hillians are currently bottom of the Bostik Premier and lost 2-1 to Leatherhead on Wednesday night.

And following that defeat, Chapman released a statement on the club's website.

Here is the statement in full:

Whilst I understand our position in the league isn’t good enough, I do not think we have had that little bit of luck you need at times.

Last night's game at Leatherhead, who’s home form is as good as anyone in the league, our bad luck was highlighted by two major refereeing decisions going against us.

Firstly, their equaliser was offside, and I also felt Ibrahim was fouled In the area after they scored the second, and we should of had a penalty in the last couple of minutes.

It is a very difficult time for every player, coach, volunteer and supporters of our club at the moment.

This league is a challenge, but since the turn of the year, performances have been good, and if we keep performing as we are at the moment I’m certain results will start going our way.

The players are giving it everything, and are the most talented bunch I’ve worked with in my six seasons at the club. If we can keep them together and survive in this league I honestly think they will get better and better,

During my time here, the club has improved massively – on and off the pitch. I am majorly disappointed we’ve had tree seasons of fighting for our lives in the Premier League rather than be comfortable and be mid table - but I also remember where the club was when I arrived. We had just finished second from bottom in the league below! If you look at the clubs we are playing against now in this league, the step up is huge.

Wherever I’ve been employed in football, I’ve always been there for a long period, and that will never change, I’m loyal to the cause, I have a terrific relationship with the chairman Kevin Newell who brought me to the club. He has a long term vision for the club and all the time I have his support I will keep giving my all, along with my coaching staff to keep on fighting to improve BHTFC. I can assure you, we are all embarrassed to be bottom at the moment, and when we lose my house is not a good place to be but that is football – it has ups and downs.

Lastly, we now have to get the players prepared for Saturday, away at Harlow. We all know what a big game it is, and we will be looking for a positive performance from all of us.

Thank you for your continued support - Chappers

