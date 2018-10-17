Ian Chapman's future at Burgess Hill Town to be decided this week, says chairman

Burgess Hill Town chairman Kevin Newell will be meeting Ian Chapman this week to make a decision on his future at the club.

Chapman took a short leave of absence after a run of poor results which culmintaed in an 8-0 hammering at Bognor Regis Town.

Burgess Hill Town chairman Kevin Newell

Simon Wormull and John Rattle took over as joint caretaker bosses.

And after a couple of weeks on holiday, Newell is back and is due to meet Chapman sometime this week.

SEE ALSO Ian Chapman takes 'short leave of absence' after offering his resignation | 'I’m still confident that I can turn it round' - Chapman | Burgess Hill Town on Non-League Day - watch the highlights

Newell said: “Whatever happens when we meet I want him to be the first one I speak to about it.

“Basically I have divided in my mind the two issues as to firstly what happens about Ian and what decision we come to between me and him.

“If the decision is that he will not continue, then a second decision is how we go about appointing a new manager. I am nowhere until I have spoken to Ian and hopefully that will by the end of the week.

“I have said to all my volunteers there will be a full consultation before any further steps are taken and I need to report back to them after my meeting with Ian.”

Wormull and Rattle have done a great job in the interim, playing four games, winning two – including their first league victory of the season in front of 652 people at the Green Elephants Stadium on Saturday – drawing one and losing one

Newell, on the return of his holiday, said: “I am pleased with how it’s gone. But they did say I shouldn’t have come back!

“The results have been better and obviously I am happy about that but it’s very early days to make a decision on a couple of games.”

The Hillians have a Saturday off this week but return to action at the Green Elephants Stadium on Tuesday when they host Dorking Wanderers.