Ian Chapman takes 'short leave of absence' after offering his resignation

Ian Chapman is taking a short leave of absence after offering his resignation following their 8-0 humiliation by Bognor Regis Town

A statement from chairman Kevin Newell said: "After last night’s defeat at Bognor Regis, Ian Chapman offered me his resignation. I have to consider that very carefully, and not act too hastily. After the recent run of poor results, culminating in Tuesday’s defeat, we do need to turn things round sooner rather than later. Therefore, Ian has agreed to take a short leave of absence, so we can both decide on the best way forward for the club.

Ian Chapman

"I would like to take this opportunity to say that Ian has been a dedicated and loyal servant of the club for seven years. He is hugely respected for both his football knowledge and his integrity. Nevertheless, he was the first to accept that he has to take responsibility for what happens on the pitch.

"In the meantime, the management of the first team will be in the capable hands of 1st team coaches, Simon Wormull and John Rattle. They will deal with all football matters for Saturday’s game at Bishop Stortford FC.

"As and when management decisions are made, I will communicate through the BHTFC Club Media channels (Website & Twitter)."

Chapman would not comment.

