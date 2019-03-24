'If they can’t win four of them then they shouldn’t be playing football' - Burgess Hill Town's John Rattle on the final six games of the season

Burgess Hill assistant manager John Rattle believes if his players can't win four of the last six games of the season, they 'shouldn't be playing football.

This was his assessment after his side lost 2-0 to Margate at the Green Elephants Stadium.

He said: "‘We’ve got six games of football left and if they can’t win four of them then they shouldn’t be playing football."

The Hillians failed to break down the Gate’s defence and Rattle suggested that the absence of new signing Tom Wood may have affected his side’s performance.

He stated: “We brought in a centre forward last week and he wasn’t fit today so obviously we had to change the shape a bit, I don’t think the shape was the reason for the loss, but he would have given us more up top.”

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill rue missed chances as visitors Margate triumph | Sussex football hotshots: Who are the county's top scorers this season? | Who do Sussex's sides have to face in their battles for promotion and relegation? | Haywards Heath Town hold leaders Cray Wanderers - picture gallery

Rattle was disappointed at the goals his team conceded. He said: “We’ve given away two soft goals and when you’re fighting for your life you can’t give away two soft goals”.

He suggested that the game was closer than the score line may suggest. “My goalkeeper hasn’t been overworked today. We’ve hit the post, we’ve had two or three chances. They’ve had two chances one from a corner, one from a cross”.

He added: “I think today we got the players right. I don’t think that there was anything between the two teams in open play. I just think we made two mistakes and lost the game because of it”.

“It’s one step forward, three steps back and then we have to build them up again”.

He outlined the main things he wants to see from his team for the rest of the season. “We want desire, we want them to deliver plans, we want to cut out the individual mistakes and we want to win football matches”.