'It's a tough start for us but I am really looking forward to it' - Crawley Town head coach responds to fixture release

Head Coach Gabriele Cioffi says Reds will be ready to face a tough start to the new season after the announcement of the 2019-20 fixtures today.

Reds kick off by making the 688-mile round trip to Carlisle on Saturday August 3.

A week later Salford City, newly promoted from the National League, are the first visitors of the season to The People's Pension Stadium.

They then go to relegated Scunthorpe United on August 17 and visit the other promoted team Leyton Orient a week later, either side of a midweek home date against Crewe.

Cioffi told the club's website said: "It's a tough start for us but I am really looking forward to it.

"You can look at Carlisle in two ways. A long trip to start for sure, but we get it out of the way early.

"Salford at home will be a very interesting fixture. They are an ambitious club and have some amazing owners. Who knows? Perhaps I will meet (Salford co-owner) David Beckham!

"Again there are some long journeys for our supporters but I am sure they will be there as usual to support the team.

"The preparation for the games start now. We are looking forward to August 3 already."