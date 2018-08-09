It's FA Cup time and Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders is 'gagging to get cracking'

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders is ‘gagging to get cracking’ as their competitive season kicks off with an FA Cup tie against Lancing at Hanbury on Saturday.

Heath’s league season starts next Saturday (August 18) against VCD Athletic. But they have the small matter of the world’s most famous cup competition first. And Saunders knows how important it is to the club. He said: “The financial aspect for all clubs who compete in the FA Cup is important and we are no different.

“There’s prize money involved so we if we can go through a round or two it will be fantastic for us.

“The priority for us is making sure we are in the same league this time next year. That’s the priority for sure but unfortunately there’s always financial implications which go hand in hand with being successful so it’s important for us as a club we can do well in these competitions.

“If we can go a round or two in them we will be over the moon. I am hoping for a half decent crowd on Saturday and the locals can see what we are all about.”

Saunders kept the majority of the SCFL Premier title winning team from last year but has made some key additions. And they went through pre-season unbeaten, which delighted the boss.

He said: “It’s gone really well. Played some higher opposition as well as lower and have come through unscathed so all in all it’s been a successful summer. The squad looks really good. I kept 99 per cent of last year’s squad and added a few to that. We are in shape, and just gagging to get cracking now.”