'It's history in the making' says Haywards Heath Town boss as they prepare for life in Bostik South East

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders is backing his side to remain in Bostik South East as the Blues make their league bow this Saturday.

Heath host VCD Athletic in their first ever game at Step 4 and Saunders is looking forward to making history.

He said: “It’s an exciting day for the club as the club have never been in this league before.

“Since I’ve been at the club it’s been a five-year plan to get into this league and we’ve managed it in three.

“It’s been a pipedream for us for a long time now and we’ll embrace this season.

“It’s a bit of history in the making and it’s going to be a great occasion.”

After winning the Southern Combination Premier last season Saunders felt his team has the character to stay in the division.

He added: “I told the players at training that there will be defeats this season, it’s just how you react to them.

“Last season we won the majority of the games but this season is going to be different.

“There will be times where results aren’t going our way so we need to show our character and mental strength.

“I feel honestly that we’re more than capable of staying in this league.”

Heath’s first game sees them face off against VCD Athletic, who opened their season with a 2-1 win at home against Ramsgate.

Saunders is expecting a tough contest and feels they will face many stiff battles in the division.

He said: “In every game we play against teams in this division they will be well organised.

“It’s a tough league and we will have to defend well and take our chances when they come along.

“They won their first game on Saturday so they’re up and running and it’ll be a tough game.”