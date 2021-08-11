'It was a mad game to be involved in' - Will Ferry on Crawley Town's thrilling Carabao Cup clash with Gillingham

Crawley Town fans were treated to a great spectacle in Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup clash with Gillingham. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

The game started controversially as Reds keeper Blondy Nna Noukeu appeared to be fouled going up for a cross, however the referee saw nothing wrong with this and Gerald Sithole tapped into an empty net.

Crawley grew into the game and were rewarded when Sam Ashford tapped in from a Ferry cross.

Reds’ hearts dropped when, in the fifth minutes of second half stoppage time, Daniel Phillips powered an excellent volley into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. A worthy goal to win any cup tie.

But, in tin the 97th minutes, Jack Powell expertly put through Archie Davies, who controlled the ball in stride before stroking the ball past the keeper.

However, it wasn’t to be as both teams scored their first nine penalties before new signing Ludwig Francillette saw his penalty saved.

A disappointing result but a strong performance full of fight.

Ferry said: "It was disappointing with the result, but we did ourselves no harm in showing we can match a team in the league above.

“We’re unlucky not to get something from it but we did ourselves proud.

“As a team we were better, it was a good performance after last weekend.

“It showed how together we are, we showed a bit of endeavour.”

The fans played a large role in the game with loud support for the players, and the game matched that level of intensity and madness.

Ferry added: "It was crazy scenes, they were loud all game and it pumps you up.

“It was a prime example of hard work, and the fans recognised that and got behind us.”

The Reds have had their fare share of mad games with a 5-4 win over Torquay United last year in the FA Cup and yesterday’s 10-9 penalty loss.

Ferry said: "It was a mad game to be involved in. Keeper’s didn’t get near almost all the penalties.

"Scoring nine penalties, it’s not often you don’t win.”

Following the postponement of Crawley Town's home game with Harrogate Town on Saturday, the Reds' next game is home to Salford City on Tuesday night.