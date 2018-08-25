'It was not perfect but good enough' - key points from Jurgen Klopp's post match press conference

A first half goal from Mo Salah gave Liverpool a narrow 1-0 win over Brighton. Here are the key points from Jurgen Klopp's post-match press conference

Nine points after three games

"I've never heard anything negative about that.

"We didn't concede a goal, nothing negative about that.

"If you watched the games you'll see... we knew it before the game and now probably a few more people know it, we still have a lot of work to do."

The game

"The first half was, I think, like it should be. Good mindset, really patient in the right moment, passing around the formation, through the formation, creating moments and that's what we...

"We scored the goal, could have scored more, didn't give them a lot of chances...

"After half time we didn't do exactly the same. Maybe it's my English or whatever but the boys changed a little bit and it was not the best idea. We didn't show the same patience to play around. It was immediately at the start a bit more open; there was no need for that. Then we controlled it again, that was good, then the last 10 minutes... they had their moments because we started then passing through an area where there was no space so we lost these balls. They had to run, they wanted to run, they had their chances.

"Alisson had to make a big save; nice, good for him, good for us. We won the game very deservedly so that's how it should be. One nil I don't think is a result we've had very often since I'm in so I'm very happy we had one of that as it was the best we could get today so all good."

Alisson

[On Alisson's price tag]

"I have no clue if somebody criticised it. I couldn't be less interested in that by the way. We did it because we were convinced and that's it. We didn't make the price and we wanted the player."

[On Alisson chipping the ball of Glenn Murray]

"That's not too cool for a manager. If it works then it's cool. "

"I had a few centrehalves that were able to do things that a centrehalf should not do like Mats Hummels constantly doing some things were we thought it makes no sense but it was really and now Alisson is the golakeeper who can obviously play football. He's confident enough to do it, it's good and it's all OK. He didn't do it for showing up, he did it to sort a situation so that's it. Very good.

"It's all good, I like the safe header more than the chip but the chip was the right thing to do in that situation as well. "

Brighton pressure

"I wouldn't say we were under pressure but they had their moments.

"I think Pep Guardiola said this week that the players are not 100 per cent fit and we have exactly the same problem. That's how it is. This can not be. We can not give the boys no summer break then a very short preseason and say 'now deliver your best'.

"These games are the most important sessions we have to become as fit as possible so that means it's clear if you don't decide a game early then it stays pretty exciting and so that's how it was.

"It was clear that we will not start slowly and at the end we will show our best so in this moment of the season we'll be starting pretty lightly.

"We did exactly the right things and, in a moment, the concentration level dropped a bit and you could see. We had a few really wrong decisions and that gave them an opportunity to use that but that's how football is.

"I can't remember a perfect football game an today of course it was not perfect but it was good enough.

"We deserved those three points and I think nobody doubts that; that's first and foremost the important thing.

"Really happy about that and again I knew before the game that we have a lot of work to do and now maybe you know it as well."