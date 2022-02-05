'It's kamikaze football' - Crawley Town boss John Yems after his side throw away 2-0 lead to draw with Stevenage
John Yems said his Crawley Town side are 'killing themselves' after another late goal denied them victory against Steveange at the People's Pension Stadium.
The Reds were cruising thanks to a Tom Nichols double but an 80th minute strike from Arthur Read and a goal two minutes into added time but Scott Cuthbert denied them the win.
This came just days after Swindon Town scored a last gasp equaliser to deny the Reds a victory on the road on Tuesday.
And John Yems was frustrated not to win a game they should have won comfortably.
He said: 'We threw another game away. We gave it to them.
"We should have just seen the game out. It was 2-0 but it should have been six or seven, we should have killed the game off. We beat ourselves.
"We are killing ourselves.
"We don't ever seem to have a good goal scored against us, silly, spawny goals or goals we should do better at. and you have got to stop it, and I am fed up of saying it because it's my job to put a side out that will stop it. Unfortunately it ain't happening at the minute.
"It's kamikaze football."
