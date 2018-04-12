Johnny Cantor: The coming weeks are a mouthwatering prospect for any sports fan

Okay, so I should have known better. If you plan a few days in Cornwall with the family in April in the UK, it can rain and rain and rain.

But despite the recent weather, the ‘summer of sport’ is already under way. The pictures from Down Under at the Commonwealth Games certainly make it feel that way!

The cricket season is upon us and this week I’ve been gearing up for the BBC Sussex coverage. Adrian Harms will be leading the commentary with ball-by-ball coverage of Jason Gillespie’s first summer in charge.

It looks to be an exciting few months at Hove and to preview the ins and outs, the batting and the bowling, and all three competitions this week, myself and Adrian recorded a special podcast with journalist Bruce Talbot.

Like Albion Unlimited, the show devoted to the Seagulls’ debut season in the Premier League, it seems to have been well received and hopefully there will be more to come.

Everyone will be stretched in the coming weeks with football coming to a climax (until the World Cup!), the cricket under way and the summer sports ready to kick in.

However, for any sports fan it is a mouthwatering prospect. Will Albion stay up, will Lewes be crowned champions (congrats to Darren Freeman et al on promotion) and will Gillespie inspire Sussex to a good start?

So many questions and I can’t wait to describe the answers.

It was wonderful to see the smile on Hannah Martin’s face this week on the Gold Coast. The 15-year-old from Hove had made her debut in the Commonwealth Games. And what a smile!

I’m sure the members can’t wait to get into position at the County Ground for some County Championship action.

Tickets I’m sure are being taken up by tennis fans for the Aegon International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne.

As for the Albion fans, they still have an anxious wait to see if the club will be playing in the Premier League next season.

A few people told me some time ago to stop being so ‘negative’ (not the right word in my opinion, I would have said ‘concern’) about the difficult run-in and that was months ago.

Let’s hope they have enough in the tank to eke out a few more points towards safety.

They can start with a win at their fierce rivals Crystal Palace. The prospect of the game will no doubt put a smile on many fans’ faces before the game.

At 5 o’clock who will be celebrating? We just don’t know. That’s the joy of sport. With so much action across the coming weeks and months, there’s plenty to look forward to if you are a Sussex cricket fan, a Seagulls supporter or just nuts about sport. Enjoy!

Follow all the action, home or away, on BBC Sussex Sport or Twitter: @BBCSussexSport or @johnnycburger



To read more by Johnny Cantor, visit www.johnnycantor.com



Albion Unlimited podcast is available to download via BBC iPlayer & iTunes