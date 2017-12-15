Kewell -‘We are not the final product, we are still working’

Harry Kewell insists his Crawley Town team are improving all the time.

Reds head coach Kewell saw his troops make it three League 2 matches without defeat as they sealed a 2-0 win over play-off hopefuls Mansfield Town at the Checkatrade Stadium on Saturday.

The victory was a second in succession at home in the league - with Reds having won just once at the Checkatrade in nine attempts prior to back-to-back victories over potential promotion-hopefuls Stags and Exeter City.

Kewell knows his team are still a work in progress but is seeing increased signs on improvement as the games go by.

He said: “It’s been a period of change, we’re not the final product, we’re still working. If you put a final product on it you are never going to reach your full potential. These players understand what is asked of them, when they work hard these are the rewards they get.

“I’m not going to criticise but there’s been some good performances these past few games and the players know it. It’s in the squad, they just have to have that belief. The belief on wanting to get the ball and to want to play out in certain situations. From the start to finish I thought we were excellent against a tough team in Mansfield.

“You enjoy moments like this but we’ll be working hard this week to prepare for Crewe Alexandra because that’s going to be another difficult game.”

Goals from substitutes Joe McNerney and Ibrahim Meite won it for Crawley against Mansfield - managed by former Reds boss Steve Evans.

The hunger and desire of players wanting to prove their point is something satisfying Kewell at present - particularly from Meite - who netted for the second time in as many matches.

“Goals are the hardest things to come by in football,” Kewell added.

“One of the most difficult things to do in football is to score goals, if you can do that, that’s why forwards get paid the big money. To have that composure, which Ibrahim (Meite) did to round the goalkeeper and slot it in was not easy.

“It’s one of those where players are itching to get on and show their worth, I’m proud of my players for the performance they put in.”