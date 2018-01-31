Knockaert ready for 'massive' period

Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert is ready for a massive period of the season, beginning with tonight's match at Southampton.

Following the trip to St Mary's, Albion play three more teams around them in the Premier League table, West Ham, Stoke and Swansea.

The Seagulls are fifth from bottom, with just one win in their last 13 league matches, and Knockaert said: "We know the next four in the league are going to be massive. We are ready for that.

"We knew before the season it was going to be a tough one but we're still in a very good position, three points clear from the third from bottom relegation place.

"It's a massive game and hopefully we'll get a few points from it.

"The next four games are massive for us and we need to be ready for it.

"The top six is always a bonus for us, it's not easy to play them. We play against some world class players but these next four games will be massive for us. They're the kind of teams we need to take points from.

"We have the level to do it. We're going to get ourselves ready and try to get as many points as we can in these next four games."