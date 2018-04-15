Knockaert: We've got to stick together

Anthony Knockaert says the Brighton squad have to stick together as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

Albion have collected just one point from their last four matches but are still seven points clear of the relegation zone with five games to go.

Tottenham are the visitors to the Amex on Tuesday evening and Knockaert says the team will be treating every game like a cup final from now on.

He said: "At this stage of the season, we don't care about who we play. Tuesday is another final for us. We did it against Arsenal, so why not against Tottenham. We're going to try everything we can to get three points.

"In this period of time, if we don't stick together and don't play for each other it's going to be tough to get results but we've got the quality. We've done it until now and I don't think we will have any problem to get a few more points until the end of the season.

"It doesn't matter who we play, it's all about ourselves."

On what it would mean to stay in the top flight, Knockaert said: "It's massive for everyone. We knew that the goal before the season started was to reach another season in the Premier League. We've got to stick together and try to stay in this league.

"We've got a few games left and hopefully we'll still be here at the end of the season."

Knockaert came off the bench in yesterday's 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace to make his first appearance since a three-game ban for his sending-off at Everton last month.

On his return to action, the French winger said: "It was important for confidence. It was tough because it's never easy for someone to come on in a game, especially after a few weeks off.

"I trained really hard and kept professional to try to be fit for when I came back. It wasn't easy to come on but I tried my best and will be more and more ready for the next few games."

Reflecting on the loss to Palace, Knockaert said: "We should have expected they would start hard and with a high tempo. We knew that before the game but we didn't try to stop them in the first ten minutes.

"It is what it is now. We need to move on and be focused for the next few games."

Albion dominated possession in the second half at Selhurst Park as they hunted an equaliser and Knockaert said: "We were pushing for a goal and we could see they were in their half sitting and trying to keep the result, so it was going to be tough to come back to get a point .

"We should have started the game better but it wasn't to be. We need to move on and now it's another fight on Tuesday.

"We're going to try to get the three points because every game is massive now."

