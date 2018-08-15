Last season's win over Manchester United was 'best moment' in Gross's career

Pascal Gross recalled the evening Brighton & Hove Albion saw off Manchester United at the Amex last season to ensure their Premier League status and revealed: "It was my best day in football."

German midfielder Gross got the only goal to take Albion to a 1-0 victory over the might of Jose Mourinho's United in May.



Many tipped Brighton to go straight back down to the Championship last season following promotion to the Premier League - a first season in the top flight since 1983 - but the win over Mourinho's men ensured their status in the top league in English football for at least another season.



Gross featured in every Premier League game last term, netting seven times and adding eight assists.



The Seagulls entertain United in their first home game of the new season on Sunday (4pm) and Gross will always remember netting the winner against the Manchester giants last year.



He said: "I think it was the best day in my life as a football player. We played a great game, we did well as a team and I scored the winner. It was a very special day.



"The dream is to score goals and stay in the Premier League, the Manchester United game was a very special day for me in my career."



Brighton finished 15th last year and Gross feels staying up again this season is the main priority.



He said: "We have to stick together, the same as last year, but work even harder than we did last season. In my opinion the second year is also very difficult. We know that we have to be very well prepared.



"If we stay again in the Premier League it's very good."

