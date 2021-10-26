Leaders Haywards Heath Town give Three Bridges six of the best

Haywards Heath Town celebrate netting against Three Bridges. Pictures by Derek Martin Photography and Art

An outstanding and impressive performance saw the Blues coast to a 6-1 victory, with the goals shared across the players.

Having created chances in most games this season, Heath had struggled to find the net lately, scoring just one solitary goal in their previous three outings.

However, their hunger returned for this game, in no uncertain terms, especially in an astonishing, and very entertaining, second half, as they shared five goals to go with Josh Clack's opener, his second in successive games, scored after four minutes of the first period.

Action from Heath's thumping win at Bridges

Having scored a spectacular winner against Chichester on Tuesday, the in-form Clack again scored a beauty from 20 yards to set his side on their way to an important three points.

Having drawn six of their ten league games, Three Bridges was always going to be a tough trip but Shaun Saunders' troops dealt well with any threats and countered well by taking the initiative from the start.

With the single goal lead, the half-time chat from Saunders was, in part, about winning the second half and looking for his charges to be more careful and composed as they approached the Bridges' goal.

The Blues boss couldn't have been happier at the response, as his table toppers ripped Three Bridges to shreds in an awesome second half display.

Haywards Heath lead second-placed Cray Valley PM by two points at the top of Isthmian South East

Inspired by the excellent Luke Robinson, a three-goal burst in 10 minutes saw Heath win the game as, firstly, Gil Carvalho smashed home from 20 yards after a perfect chest trap pass from Jerson dos Santos. Tom Cadman, never a scorer of simple goals, fired in another exocet from all of 30 yards, to make it 3-0, and Jordi Ndozid opened his Blues' account with the fourth.

A shell-shocked Bridges scored a beauty of their own on 72 minutes, as Curtis Gayler left Billy Collings rooted to the spot, following a superb free kick, again from a distance of 30 yards.

Jerson dos Santos then scored a classic centre-forward's opportunist goal before substitute, Sam Remfry, bagged the visitor's sixth, yet another from outside the box.

Saunders said: "I'm pleased at the lads' reaction after last Saturday's loss. We have had a very good start to the campaign and last week upset and annoyed everyone.

"Tuesday's was a good, honest win where we should have had a couple more goals. To share six today was brilliant and I thought the performance in the second half was top quality.

"Twenty-five league points from our first 10 games is an excellent return and a more than solid start to our season.