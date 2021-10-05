Leaders Haywards Heath Town thump Phoenix Sports to maintain unbeaten start

Josh Clack netted Haywards Heath Town's fifth in their 5-2 win at Phoenix Sports. Picture by Stephen Goodger

With all his playing roster fit and healthy, Saunders brought Tom Cadman in to his starting line-up. alongside Jordi Ndozid, who swapped bottom of the table for the top, following his recent move from close neighbours, Burgess Hill Town. Saunders' bench was as strong and impressive as it had been all season.

The hosts caught Heath cold at the start of the game as Byron Walker put his team in front with two minutes played. Once they had settled, however, the visitors got themselves level on 18 minutes through top scorer, Jerson Dos Santos.

The weather was dreadful and this reduced the attendance that would have normally been expected when the league leaders roll into town but Haywards Heath kept their focus sharp and on the pitch.

With no further goals, the teams went in level and Heath boss, Saunders, set about making small tweaks to ensure his side won the second half.

That, they did comfortably, with four second half goals against the hosts' one. Nathan Cooper put the visitors ahead just after the hour mark, Gil Carvalho put the Blues two goals clear on 67 minutes and Luke Robinson got his second, in two appearances, on 75 minutes.

A devastating three goals in under 15 minutes saw the table toppers safely in charge.

Phoenix Sports got a second on 90 minutes but Josh Clack, had the final word, netting in added on time to complete Heath's nap hand.

Blues boss Saunders said: "Any three points we get on the road are precious points. The boys did well today in testing conditions.

"To score five in any game tells you that you're creating chances and to have had five different scorers today pleases me enormously.

"No visit to Kent is ever easy so I was very satisfied with our focus, execution and professionalism today.