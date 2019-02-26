Leicester 2 Brighton 1: Seagulls outfoxed by Leicester

Brighton & Hove Albion’s winless run in the Premier League stretched to seven games following a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City.

Goals from Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy either side of half time were enough for the home side to take all the points, despite Davy Propper's pulling a goal back, his first for the club.

The lead up to the match had been dominated by news of the hosts appointment of former Celtic, Liverpool and Swansea boss, Brendan Rodgers, who watched his new side from the stands.

The new boss will have been impressed as it was the home side who started the strongest, with Maddison's cutback finding Vardy but the England international's shot was blocked by Duffy.

The Foxes soon broke the deadlock after ten minutes as Tielemans slipped the ball through to Demarai Gray who side-footed the ball past Ryan and into the net.

Ryan then denied the Leicester goal scorer a second in the 14th minute as he got down low to his right to deny Gray.

Albion's first opportunity came in the 17th minute as Duffy met Gross' corner but the Irishman's header was too high to trouble Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.

Gross almost pulled Albion level as his deflected strike looped towards goal forcing the Leicester keeper to tip the ball over the bar as Albion's increased the pressure.

Schmeichel then pulled off a great save to deny Knockaert against his former club. The winger met Bong's cross similarly to his goal against Derby as he swiped the ball left footed towards goal but the Danish international got down well to keep the home side ahead.

Albion began the second half brightly and had a glorious opportunity to level things up. Knockaert got in behind the Leicester defence and squared the ball to Murray who had the net at his mercy but somehow managed to lift the ball high up over the bar.

The misery continued for Brighton as Pascal Gross was forced off shortly after the restart with what looked to be a hamstring injury. Bissouma's introduction from the injured German bought Albion a bit of spark, and in the 61st minute he fired a strike just wide of the mark.

But it just wasn't to be Albion's day as Leicester doubled their lead against the run of play in the 63rd minute. Maddison picked up the ball and found Jamie Vardy who powered home leaving Ryan with little chance.

Albion did manage to pull a goal back though in the 66th minute as Davy Propper controlled a loose ball on the edge of the box before driving a low shot past the outstretched hand of Schmeichel. His first goal for the club.

Leicester almost sealed the win in the 72nd minute after an electrifying counter attack ended in Harvey Barnes smashing the side netting. A let off for Albion who were pushing for an equaliser.

Harry Maguire then channeled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo as he drove forward, beating four Albion players in the process before laying off Vardy whose shot was blocked.

Murray had a late chance to atone for his open goal miss earlier in the half but he sliced his shot into the side netting as Albion's chances of getting anything out of the game diminished.

The Seagulls' momentum seemed to drop off as the game reached it's conclusion, with the result leaving Albion without a win in the Premier League for two months.