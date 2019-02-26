Davy Propper fires home to make it 2-1.

Leicester v Brighton & Hove Albion player ratings

Brighton's winless run in the Premier League reached seven games after a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City this evening. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

Demarai Gray gave Leicester an early lead, before Jamie Vardy made it 2-0 on 63 minutes. Davy Propper got a goal back three minutes later but the hosts held on to win.

No real chance with either goal but made a smart stop to deny Gray at 1-0.

1. Mathew Ryan - 6

Tough evening up against Barnes. Got forward down the right to support attacks when he could. Booked.

2. Martin Montoya - 5

Blocked low Vardy strike early on. Rose highest to head Gross corner over at 1-0. Always a threat from set-pieces.

3. Shane Duffy - 6

Blocked Tielemans' shot from distance in early stages. Left in no man's land when Gray got in behind to score from Tielemans pass to put Leicester ahrad.

4. Lewis Dunk - 6

