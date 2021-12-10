Leyton Orient v Crawley Town preview: Head-to-head record is on Reds side as they travel to Os

Prior to Tuesday night’s fixtures the O’s sat 8th in League Two just one place and two points outside the play-off places.

While Orient are near the play-offs and in good form, their visitors Crawley have been struggling and sit firmly in the bottom half of the table.

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett

The two sides have met already this season in the EFL Trophy where Leyton Orient ran out 4-0 winners at The People’s Pension Stadium.

However, what Crawley do have on their side is a good head-to-head record against Leyton Orient, winning nine of the previous 14 matches between the sides.

The Reds have also won on their previous two trips to Leyton Orient, as a Josh Coulson own goal and Max Watters gave Crawley a 2-1 victory in Leyton last season.

Other than the head-to-head there’s not much else going in Crawley’s favour heading into this one with Leyton Orient in great form.

Prior to their match against Swindon Town on Tuesday night the O’s had just three non-penalty shootout losses all season in what has been a great season so far for them.

Their defensive record has been excellent, with just 17 league goals conceded all season and only one in their last twelve home games in all competitions.

Kenny Jackett has got his side playing very well and looking defensively solid since he took over in the summer. Jackett has made an instant impact at Orient and has an excellent CV managing sides such as Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham and Portsmouth.

Crawley know they’re in for a very tough challenge in East London but should be backed by one of Crawley’s largest away crowds of the season, in what is one of very few short journeys.