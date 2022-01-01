LIVE: Crawley Town 2, Colchester United 0 - HALF TIME: Lynch doubles Reds lead after Nadesan opener

Crawley Town had an impressive first 45 minutes of 2022 as they lead Colchester United 2-0 at half-time.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 4:00 pm

Crawley Town take on Colchester United at the People's Pension Stadium

Crawley Town v Colchester United - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:09

  • Reds and Colchester have not played since December 11
  • Crawley are currently 18th while the U’s are 20th in League Two
Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:09

51 mins - corner as Francillette heads clear

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:08

50 mins - Free kick on left for the visitors....

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:08

50 mins - sluggish start from Reds in this half.

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:03

Sub for Colchester - Chambers on Dobra

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:01

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:55

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:55

An impressive first half from the Reds - Colchester United look all over the place defensively

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:45

45 mins - Wiredu down injured. Doesn’t look good

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:44

44 mins - Nichols shot deflected wide

Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 15:43

43 mins - Corner Reds after good work from Powell, Nichols and Ferry

Crawley Town