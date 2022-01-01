LIVE: Crawley Town 2, Colchester United 0 - HALF TIME: Lynch doubles Reds lead after Nadesan opener
Crawley Town had an impressive first 45 minutes of 2022 as they lead Colchester United 2-0 at half-time.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 4:00 pm
You can follow our live blog from the game here. The page will update auitomatically.
Crawley Town v Colchester United - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:09
- Reds and Colchester have not played since December 11
- Crawley are currently 18th while the U’s are 20th in League Two
51 mins - corner as Francillette heads clear
50 mins - Free kick on left for the visitors....
50 mins - sluggish start from Reds in this half.
Sub for Colchester - Chambers on Dobra
Yes please
An impressive first half from the Reds - Colchester United look all over the place defensively
45 mins - Wiredu down injured. Doesn’t look good
44 mins - Nichols shot deflected wide
43 mins - Corner Reds after good work from Powell, Nichols and Ferry
