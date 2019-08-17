Live / Premier League: Brighton vs West Ham - Trossard levels it up Leandro Trossard is set to make his Premier League debut for Brighton Graham Potter will lead Brighton out at the Amex for the first time in the Premier League against West Ham today. Brighton are full of confidence after their 3-0 win at Watford last week - Refresh page to view updates. Simon Wormull confident of a positive season for his Burgess Hill Town side Brighton vs West Ham team news: Neal Maupay pushing to start while Hammer Haller is a doubt