Liverpool duo tell Germany striker Timo Werner to move to Anfield, Manchester United have four main transfer targets this summer - Rumour Mill

Liverpool duo Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have told Germany striker Timo Werner to move to Anfield if he leaves RB Leipzig this summer. (ESPN)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Timo Werner (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Timo Werner (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)