Liverpool make an offer of £61.3m for Napoli striker, Bayern Munich will make a £35m offer for Chelsea winger this summer - Rumour Mill

Liverpool have made an offer of around £61.3m for Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne. (La Repubblica)

Here's today's Rumour Mill.

Lorenzo Insigne (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

