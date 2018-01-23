Locadia wants to produce sweet music on the pitch

Jurgen Locadia says his passion for music is on the backburner as he focuses on ensuring Brighton maintain their place in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has released three singles in the past nine months, after getting more involved with his life-long passion for music while out with injury at PSV Eindhoven last season.

Locadia joined the Seagulls for a club record £14m fee last week and admitted it might be a little while until he introduces his house music to the dressing room.

In May, Locadia released singles 'Take Off' and 'EPOK' in a double release on his own label Nardo Music. After that he teamed up with Powerhouse Music and released another single 'Can't Let Go' in August.

On his bio on the Powerhouse website, Locadia says: “Football will always come first. Music is my hobby and my passion when I’m not training or playing for the club I love.

"Music actually helps me with football. It gives me focus and it keeps away the distractions that come with the intense lifestyle of a football player. Music gives me a liberated feeling and brings me a lot of joy and satisfaction.”

After signing for Albion on Friday, Locadia was asked about his music and said: "I think I will keep it on hold right now. It’s the start of a new life, new city, new people. I need to focus on soccer first.

"Once the focus is there, I can slowly start to make music again.

"But the most important thing is to stay in the league. The half season I have in front of me right now is to make some goals and some assists and, like I said, stay in the league."

In an interview last year, Locadia was reported as saying it would be a dream to headline a music festival if his songs were well received but he again played that down, saying his sole focus is football.

However, he admitted music was a good way for him to get away from the pressures of football: "It’s good to have something when you come home from practice to relax, clear your mind and get your focus for the next day.

"That’s the nice thing for me about music. Just sit and make some music on your laptop. It’s about producing the music for me, not just listening."