Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises Brighton ahead of Etihad clash

Pep Guardiola expects a tough match against Brighton tomorrow, after being impressed with the Seagulls' performances against Manchester United and Liverpool this season.

Albion's only win of the campaign was 3-2 at home to Manchester United in August but they narrowly lost 1-0 at Liverpool, when Pascal Gross had a late header superbly saved by Allison.

City are second in the Premier League table and have Hoffenheim in the Champions League and Liverpool in the Premier League coming up after facing Brighton.

Asked if it's easy to focus on the Seagulls with two big games coming up, Guardiola said: "Of course. If they want to play against Hoffenheim and Liverpool, they have to play.

"Now it is Brighton, I know what they have done against United and at Anfield. They played so good in the second half there.

"It’s a really good side, a good manager and they were together for a long time. They know exactly what they have to do.

"They are really well organised. It will be a really tough game, but we know that and we will try to do a good game."