Manchester City vs Brighton / Dan Burn reveals how Albion will tackle Pep Guardiola’s champions

Dan Burn insists Brighton can cause Premier League champions Manchester City problems as they prepare for their daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium this Saturday.

Albion are determined to add to their points tally of four ahead of the international break – which follows the City match and before Burnley on September 14.

Burn is also keen to respond positively against Pep Guardiola’s team after 10-man Brighton were beaten 2-0 by Southampton at the Amex last Saturday.

“We can’t get too low,” said the 6ft 7in defender, who has started the campaign in impressive fashion. “We have to go into the City game hoping we can get something.

“Everyone knows it will be a tough challenge. We will all go in and think that we have to get something from the game, because we do now.

“We have won once, drawn once and lost once, so going into the international break after City, we do need to pick something up there.

“We have to go in with confidence and believe that we can cause them problems.”

Brighton are eighth in the fledgling league table while City are second, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Last season in the Premier League, Manchester City won 2-0 at the Etihad, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

At the Amex, Guardiola’s team sealed the title on the final day of the season thanks to a 4-1 triumph. Glenn Murray opened the scoring for the hosts but Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan completed a comfortable win.

They also met in the semi-final of the FA Cup and Brighton lost a close contest 1-0. Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal at Wembley in the fourth minute.

Aaron Connolly is pushing for first team action in the Premier League after Tuesday’s goal scoring debut at Bristol Rovers in the cup.

Florin Andone is suspended following his red card against Southampton, while Jurgen Locadia is close to a loan move to Hoffenheim.

City will likely be without Gabriel Jesus, as the striker picked up a hamstring strain before last week’s victory over Bournemouth and isn’t expected to be back until after the international break.

He joins Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy on the sidelines. John Stones is nearing fitness after the defender missed the last two games with a thigh injury.