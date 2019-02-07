Manchester United and Cardiff City players have the skills we want to develop says Crawley Town boss

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi believes their new signing from Manchester United Matty Willock will be the perfect fit to improve the team.

He chose the 22-year-old from a list of players who have the skills the Reds’ boss is looking for.

Ibrahim Meite

Cioffi enjoys working with young players and believes both Willock, who signed on loan for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day and Ibrahim Meite, also 22, who signed on February 1 after Cardiff City released him, will also be good additions to his squad.

The head coach revealed he worked closely with Crawley’s director of football Selim Gaygusuz over selecting the right recruits.

He revealed: “Me and Selim wanted to create this relationship with Manchester United.

“I had a clear idea of what kind of player we need in midfield.

“Selim brought me a list of five or six players with the same skills and we agreed together that (Matty) Willock was the best choice for us.

“So I’m happy, a good signing, as well as (Ibrahim) Meite is a boy with potential.

SEE MORE:

Manchester City date for former Sussex footballer



Last minute strike costs Three Bridges defeat in seven-goal thriller

Picture gallery from Crawley Wasps’ historic FA Cup tie against Arsenal

Former Arsenal player leaves Crawley Town

“We are keen to work with young players as staff and Panutche (21) has improved a lot, David Sesay (20) has improved, as has Ashley Nathaniel-George (23), Brian Galach, (17) is improving, Tarryn Allarakhia (21) is man of the match every game on loan at National League South club Wealdstone.

“All our young players are improving - even Tom Dallison for myself is a young player.”

Cioffi seemed content about how the January transfer window went with four new players signed with Willock and Meite adding to former Brighton defender Dallison, 23, and 20-year-old prolific non-league striker Ricky German.

He said: “I’m pleased - obviously a manager is never happy. But we (himself and the director of football) are on the same page.

“The beautiful thing is a new atmosphere in the club and I’m pleased about that: we want to work!”