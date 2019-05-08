Manchester United, Luton Town and Fleetwood Town loanees leave Crawley Town

Crawley Town's loanees Joe Maguire, Luke Gambin and Matty Willock have returned to their clubs having completed their spells at Reds.

They have gone back to their contracted clubs Fleetwood Town, Luton Town and Manchester United respectively.

Boss Gabriele Cioffi praised the 'hard working' trio who boosted the team during their stay.

He said: "It is sometimes difficult when you bring in loan players but I have to say Joe, Luke and Matty were all excellent squad members.

"They worked hard on and off the pitch, were very good with their team-mates and 100% showed the right attitude and improved us when they played so big thanks to them for their efforts for the club."

Former Livepool player Maguire, 23, made 31 appearances scoring one goal.

Gambin, 26, and Willock, 22, who arrived in January, both had spells injured but still made 29 and 11 appearances respectively.

Maguire and Willock both took to social media to say goodbye to the fans.

Maguire @MaguireJoe tweeted: "I would like to thank every body at @crawleytown & the fans for the support and welcome this season I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on loan there.

"I am excited to see their progression next season and see them thrive as the squad has huge talent!"

Willock @mattywillock tweeted: "Thanks to everyone @crawleytown really enjoyed my few months at the club ❤️"