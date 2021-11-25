Manchester United reach agreement with former Sussex County League player to become interim manager

Manchester United have reached an agreement with former Sussex County League player Ralf Rangnick to become their interim manager. Picture by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The Athletic has reported that Ralf Rangnick, who studied at the University of Sussex and made several appearances for Southwick Football Club back in the 1979-80 season, will leave his job as head of sports and development at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Athletic have said that the agreement is subject to Lokomotiv agreeing to release him from his contract, although the Reds don't anticipate this to be an issue.

Rangnick, who was studying on a guest year in England, has agreed a six-month deal until the end of May. The 63-year-old will have a further two years at Old Trafford in a consultancy role.