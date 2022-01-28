Mellor spent the first half of the season on loan at Salford City but joins John Yems’ side to add firepower in the absence of top scorer Kwesi Appiah.

Here are five things you might not know about the new signing.

Played in Europe

D'Mani Mellor playing for Manchester United u23s in December

Mellor made his United debut on the 28th November 2019 in a Europa League game against Astana. He was the first sub to be used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the night, replacing Tahith Chong in the 65th minute. United went on to lose the game 2-1.

Great record in PL2 this season

Mellor has featured in four games for the United U23s this season either side of his loan spell at Salford all in the Premier League 2. In those outings he’s scored three goals with one assist. Two of those goals coming just a week ago in a 2-1 win over Brighton in which he was captain.

Proven goalscorer at youth level

He first appeared at U18 level for United during the 2017/18 season, making his debut before at 16. Mellor went on to score three goals in his maiden campaign in the U18 Premier League before netting six in just ten games the following year. Even scoring for the U23s that season.

Fought back from serious injury

At the age of just 20, Mellor suffered a year out of the game completely as a Cruciate Ligament injury kept him out of action for the whole of the 2020/21 season. He returned after 365 days out and two ACL operations later at the beginning of this campaign. Staggeringly featuring the whole 90 minutes against Leicester City U23, even scoring in a 2-2 draw.

Hat-trick hero and league winner

On the final day of the 2018/19 U18 Premier League season, Mellor scored his first and only hat-trick for United in a 5-4 loss to Everton with United U18’s crowned league champions. He led the line in a side containing United break through talent Anthony Elanga, as well as Brandon Williams and Hull City centre back, Di’Shon Bernard.