Match postponed as former Brighton boss is hit by object thrown from the stands

Former Brighton boss Oscar Garcia was reportedly struck on the head by an object thrown from the stands - which resulted in Olympiakos' match at PAOK being postponed last night.

Garcia, who took over as Olympiakos boss in January, was reportedly hit on the head by a till roll with the match ready to kick-off.

He was seen holding his mouth while kneeling on the ground after the incident and reports suggest he was kept in hospital over night with 'internal bleeding of the lip'.

The match between the fierce rivals, the top two in the Greek Super League, was then postponed.

Garcia was in charge of the Seagulls for the 2013/14 season and guided them to the Championship play-offs, where they lost to Derby in the semi-finals.

He has since managed Maccabi Tel Aviv, Watford, Red Bull Salzburg, Saint-Etienne and Olympiakos, who he took charge of last month.

