MATCH POSTPONED - Heath's trip to Eastbourne off after pitch inspection

Haywards Heath Town's game against Eastbourne United has been postponed due to the weather.

The game was called off after a pitch inspection at 12.45 today (Tuesday).

Heath would have taken confidence from their 5-1 thrashing off United in the reverse fixture back in September, however Saunders said before the game he will take nothing for granted.

“Anybody can beat anybody on the day, I would like to get three points and get back at it, but I take nothing for granted.

“We have a free weekend this weekend which is disappointing so I am looking forward to the game. You wanna play we dont want Saturday’s off, I would rather be playing without a doubt.”

Heath are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Crawley Down on Saturday which saw Saunders side claw back from 2-0 down to salvage a point with two late goals from skipper Niam Rouane and Melford Simpson.

Saunders said he was not impressed with his sides performance but was happy with the end result and his sides resilience to come back from almost certain defeat.

He said: “I was happy with the result in the end but not the performance. The performance wasn't good enough but when you’re 2-0 down with 20 minutes to go and you take something out of the game you’re happy.

“I was impressed with our endeavors and we never gave up and stuck at it and in the end we might have nicked it but in reflection it was a good result.

“I was pleased with the result in the end, beroe the game I would have liked to have taken all three points but in reflection I felt it was a fair result.”

Despite Heath and YM being neck and neck at the top of the table Saunders believes it is no two horse race and feels that even seventh placed Saltdean United are considered title contenders.

He said: “Without a doubt you could drop down to as far as Saltdean they could still win it, it’s not a two horse race by any means, there are a lot of teams still in it.

“There are pressures of being top without a doubt but we was second or third this time last year and we finished strongly so we are there or thereabouts and they still have to come to us and we have a couple of games in hand.”

Saunders added: ‘It’s still in our hands so to speak and I’m more than happy with the way things are going.”