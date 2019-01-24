Midfielder could return for Brighton's match with West Brom but two still out

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma could return to the squad for Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie with West Brom.

The Mali international has missed the Seagulls' last two games with a hip injury but is due to return to training today.

Left-back Bernardo is set to return to training tomorrow but is unlikely to be involved on Saturday, while winger Jose Izquierdo is still ruled out.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "Bissouma will train today and hopefully that will put him in the frame.

"Bernardo will train tomorrow but I think Saturday will be too early and Izquierdo is still a no.

"Apart from Bernardo and Izquierdo, everybody else will be available."

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh are still at the Asian Cup with Australia and Iran respectively.

