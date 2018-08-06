Midtable is target for promoted Heath

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders has backed his side to finish in mid-table as the Bostik League South East new boys wrap up pre-season.

The Blues won their friendly away to Billingshurst on Tuesday 3-1 with goals by Kane Louis, Lewis Finney and Luca Doherty from the penalty spot .

They face Brighton & Hove Albion U23s in the Sussex FA Community Shield on August 7 at Lancing’s Culver Road.

Heath’s season will begin with an FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie at home to Lancing on August 11 before kicking off league proceedings at home to VCD Athletic a week later on August 18.

Saunders thinks his side are good enough to stay in the division but doesn’t want to set expectations too high.

He said: “I don’t want to set the bar too high because you set yourself up for failure.

“I want to be comfortable, I don’t want to be looking over our shoulder with five or six games to go so we’ll be looking to be around the midtable mark.

“With the squad that I’ve got I think it’s good enough to fashion out a comfortable position in the league.“

Saunders also feels that his side have been gelling well in what has so far been an unbeaten pre-season and praised the team for their work ethic.

He added: “Most of them have stuck with it and the ones that have come in have gelled straight in.

“It would be harsh to single out anyone but I think the whole group has worked really well and the new boys that have come in have settled really quickly.

“I’m really pleased with the squad and how we’ve played throughout the summer.”