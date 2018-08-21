Midweek football: Haywards Heath Town go out of Velocity Cup, Hassocks beat Arundel

Haywards Heath Town exited the Velocity Cup tonight (Tuesday) after losing 5-2 to Horsham.

Former Heath striker Rob O'Toole gave the Hornets an eighth minute lead before Tyrell Richardson-Brown doubled the lead on 24 minutes.

Naim Rouane holds off a defender. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

READ MORE Crawley Town 2 Swindon Town 2: Ollie Palmer brace earns Reds heroic draw | Chris Hughton, please forgive us for doubting you - Scott McCarthy | Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman: 'I already feel we look more solid than we did last year, we've just got to find a way to be more offensive'

Three minutes later George Landais made it 3-0 before an own goal saw Heath pull one back. Steve Metcalf then made it 4-1 before Karly Akehurst made it 4-2 with fiove minutes left.

The scoring was finished off by Chris Smith.

In the SCFL Premier Division, Hassocks picked up their first win of the season, beating Arundel 3-1 thanks to a brace from Phil Johnson and one from Dan Stokes.

In Division 1, St Francis Rangers lost 6-0 to Billingshurst.