Midweek football: Heath extend lead at top as Bridges lose ground

Haywards Heath Town had a perfect Tuesday as they beat Broadbridge Heath 4-0 while their closest rivals at the top of the SCFL Premier Three Bridges lost.

Karly Akehurst, Melford Simpson, Callum Saunders and Alex Laing scored the goals to see Heath extend their lead at the top to five points.

But Three Bridges, who still have two games in hand over Shaun Saunders' men, lost 3-1 to Chichester City. Bridges can still catch Heath if they win their two games in hand.

Heath face Horsham YMCA at Hanbury on Saturday before travelling to Chichester for their final game of the season on April 28.

Bridges face Peacehaven on Saturday before they face Arundel, Crawley Down Gatwick and Worthing United in the space of five days.

Picture gallery: Albion's promotion celebrations a year ago and Premier League season so far



Council ends Sussex football club’s lease following safety concerns



Heath lose out in local derby to Horsham