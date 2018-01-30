Midweek football: Hillians crash out of Senior Cup to Saltdean

Burgess Hill Town went out of the Sussex Senior Cup tonight after losing 2-0 to SCFL Premier side Saltdean United.

It was a bad night at the office for Ian Chapman's side following two morale-boosting league victories.

Stuart Tuck was given a yellow card on 15 minutes before Ian Chapman's assistant saw red when he gave away a penalty on 42 minutes. Former Hillian Rob O'Toole scored from the spot.

Ryan Warwick then made it 2-0 on 62 minutes.

Hillians return to league action on Saturday when they face Hendon at the GES.

