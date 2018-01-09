Midweek football: Hillians game abandoned due to serious head injury while Laing hits hat-trick for Heath

Burgess Hill Town's match with Dorking Wanderers was abandoned after 70 minutes due to a serious head injury to a Dorking player

Ian Chapman's side were 2-0 up with goals from Aaron Smith-Joseph and Conor Tighe before the referee called the game off.

Haywards Heath Town hit back after their disappointing draw with Worthing United by beating Littlehampton Town ??.

Alex Laing scored a first half hat-trick to help Heath lead 4-0 at half time. Jack Langford scored the other.

Langford got his second to make it 5-0 early in the second half before Max Miller made it 6-0.