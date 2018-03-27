Midweek football: Hillians lose despite Tighe brace, Heath reach Peter Bentley League Cup final

Burgess Hill Town could not follow up their win at Lowestoft as they lost 4-2 away at Merstham tonight (Tuesday).

It started well for Ian Chapman's side when Connor Tighe gave them a 20th minute lead. But a Tom Kavanagh penalty and a Charlie Penny strike within two minutes of each other gave Merstham a half-time lead.

It got worse after the break as goals in the 63rd and 75th minutes from Reece Hall extended the home side's lead. Tighe then pulled one back in the 88th minute with a delightful free kick but it was too little too late as it finished 4-2 to Merstham.

In the Peter Bentley League Cup, Haywards Heath Town took a 14th minute lead against Saltdean United thanks to Jamie Weston.

Saltdean equalised on 25 minutes and that's how it stayed and the game went into extra-time. Melford Simpson scored the only goal in the extra period to see Heath through to the final.

