Midweek football: Hillians off, Heath win, Hassocks lose

Burgess Hill Town's match with Dorking Wanderers was called off this afternoon after a huge downpour.

The Green Elephants Stadium's pitch was passed fit after a 1pm inspection but more rain put meant the game had to be called off.

Burgess Hill Town said on their website: "We apologise to all supporters who may have began to travel, but the referee unfortunately had no option but to call the game off following the downpour.

Haywards Heath Town picked up their first win in five league games as they beat Eastbourne United 1-0 thanks to Nathan Cooper's 72nd minute header. Heath's promotion rivals Saltdean United lost 2-1 to AFC Uckfield.

Hassocks found themselves 3-0 down thanks to an Evan Archibald hat-trick. The former Horsham player then hit a fourth to claim a haul and 4-0 victory for Town.

