Midweek football: Hillians suffer sixth straight league defeat, Hassocks hit for six

Burgess Hill Town suffered their sixth consecutive league defeat tonight (Tuesday).

The latest defeat was a 3-1 home defeat against fellow strugglers Dorking Wanderers. After a goalless first half, Dorking took the lead through through Luke Moore on 66 minutes.

Ian Chapman's men hit back two minutes later through Aaron Smith-Joseph. But The visitors regained the lead on 74 minutes thanks to Lewis Taylor before they extended the lead in the 81st minute through Daniel Walker.

In the SCFL Premier, Hassocks were beaten 6-0 by Peacehaven and Telscombe.

