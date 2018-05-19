Miles makes Worthing switch

Burgess Hill Town defender Will Miles has joined Worthing Football Club.

The centre-back, whose been out since August with a major ligament damage injury, becomes Adam Hinshelwood’s second signing of the summer.

James Crane joined from rivals Bognor earlier in the week, now Miles has made the move to Woodside Road from neighbours Hillians.

Miles managed to watch a few Worthing matches last season and was impressed with how they played.

He told www.worthingfc.com: “When I announced I was leaving Burgess Hill, Adam (Hinshelwood) was keen to get me here.

“I have been undertaking my rehab from the injury at Woodside Road, it happened in the second game of last season, so I saw first hand what was happening here at the club on and off the pitch.

“I’m a ball-playing defender so I’d like to think the style Worthing like to play will suit me perfectly. Being injured I saw quite a few of the games last year and was very impressed.

“It was tough at Burgess Hill, as defenders we were under pressure for almost 90 minutes, you can see here the ball is held further up the pitch giving those at the back time to rest and compose themselves better.

“I’m pleased to be joining what is already a talented team, I love winning and I hope we are aiming to get into those play-offs and go forward from there.

“There is such a good fan base here and so much potential on and off the pitch, there is so much to look forward to.”

Having spent almost all of last season out with injury, Miles gave an update on how his recovery is going.

He added: “The rehab has gone very well. I might have to spend the first few weeks of pre-season on my own to ensure I’m not overdoing it to get ready, but all being well I should make the start of the season.”