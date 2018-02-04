Muir hat-trick as Hendon beat Hillians

Niko Muir hit a hat-trick as Hendon beat Burgess Hill Town 4-2.

It was another wet and windy encounter at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Hendon took the lead on 11 minutes, as Niko Muir found the bottom corner with a neat finish. 10 minutes later, Jack Brivio pulled the Hillians levell with a powerful strike, after being set up by in-form Conor Tighe.

However, the visitors were awarded a penalty five minutes before the break, which puzzled some Hillians fans.

Goalkeeper James Shaw saved the penalty, but Muir was there to follow up and get his second of the match.

Muir was eager to get his hat-trick, and that he did, as another calm finish meant that Hendon grabbed their third.

Once more though, the Hillians hit back, through midfielder Jack Brivio.

The midfielder scoring his second of the match, topping off a powerful performance.

Ibrahim Diallo’s miraculous clearance kept the goal margin at one, and the Hillians pushed for an equaliser. The game was put to bed on 90 minutes as Josh Walker scored Hendon’s fourth. A miserable result, but a far from miserable game.

The Hillians return to league action on Wednesday night, against another strong side in Leatherhead. Looking forward to seeing you all at Fetcham Grove.