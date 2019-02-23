'My brother Ashley will try to tell me my deflected goal doesn't count': Lewis Young after earning Crawley a point against Macclesfield

Crawley defender Lewis Young joked that his late equaliser against Macclesfield 'won't count' in the eyes of brother and Manchester United star Ashley Young.

Lewis Young earned Crawley a point in an uninspiring game this afternoon, with a deflected 84th minute strike cancelling out Harry Smith's first half header.

He said: "I'm not too fussed about personal accolades. We played some good stuff out there today and created some good chances. Thankfully in the end we got a goal and a point.

"My family have said I've got to score a few more. My wife, my mum and dad and definitely my little boy. He's always on to me about scoring. Me and my brother Ashley have got a competition going. I beat him last year but he's got two goals this season and I've got one. I've got another 11 cup finals to try and get more goals.

"I'll be expecting a text or a phone call on the way home about my goal. He'll try and tell me it doesn't count. We're competitive but that's the edge we need to push us on. Him along with the rest of the family.

"We are always looking at our goal position. Last year I won 3-2 but he's 2-1 up at the minute. I'll be trying to beat him by the end of the season."

Young said Reds were left frustrated not to come away with three points against Macclesfield, but will 'take the point and move on'.

He added: It's a frustrating day. We come wanting to come away with the three points. Macclesfield came here with a game plan and did really well and they are fighting for their lives.

"Fortunately we've come away with one point but that's the fighting spirit the manager has instilled into us day in, day out. We don't stop.

"We have been disappointed to give away sloppy goals at the end of games but as a back five we defended well and never really gave away many chances.

"They scored a great goal towards the end of the first half and then it was an uphill battle. We created a lot of chances. We had 13 shots and 7 on target or something. The keeper has had a good day but thankfully one of them has gone in.

"We'll take the point and we'll build on it to go to MK Dons away."

