Negative comments fuelled Heath to title, says Saunders

Shaun Saunders celebrates on the final day. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj
Shaun Saunders said the negative comments his side got when the club went through a sticky patch fuelled his side on to win the SCFL title.

Haywards Heath Town secured the title with a comprehensive 6-0 victory at Chichester City on Saturday, pipping Three Bridges to the post.

But just a few weeks back, after five league games without a win, people on social media started saying the wheels had come off. But after beating Eastbourne United on March 13, Saunders’ men went on a 10-match winning streak which ultimately lead them to the title.

Saunders said: “We got a load of stick on social media saying the wheels had come off but it fuelled us and I can say we used all the negative comments we were getting as a positive.

“We just hit a blip, like all sides during a season and we regrouped and we always had that belief that if got a win under our belts we could turn it a.round. I think it was at Eastbourne United we won and at the time we could not buy a win.

“We said let’s win the next one and see where it takes us and it just went on and on. It was pretty much a mirror image of the season and how it went last year.”

