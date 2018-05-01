Negative comments fuelled Heath to title, says Saunders

Shaun Saunders said the negative comments his side got when the club went through a sticky patch fuelled his side on to win the SCFL title.

Haywards Heath Town secured the title with a comprehensive 6-0 victory at Chichester City on Saturday, pipping Three Bridges to the post.

But just a few weeks back, after five league games without a win, people on social media started saying the wheels had come off. But after beating Eastbourne United on March 13, Saunders’ men went on a 10-match winning streak which ultimately lead them to the title.

Saunders said: “We got a load of stick on social media saying the wheels had come off but it fuelled us and I can say we used all the negative comments we were getting as a positive.

“We just hit a blip, like all sides during a season and we regrouped and we always had that belief that if got a win under our belts we could turn it a.round. I think it was at Eastbourne United we won and at the time we could not buy a win.

“We said let’s win the next one and see where it takes us and it just went on and on. It was pretty much a mirror image of the season and how it went last year.”

Video slideshow: Haywards Heath Town presented with trophy



'Congratulations @HHTFC top side and fully deserved' - tributes paid after Heath lift SCFL title