New attacker signs for Horsham from Sussex rivals, but four player move on

Horsham have further added to their firepower with the addition of attacking midfielder Lee Harding from Burgess Hill.

The Hillians youth product broke into the first team at Leylands Park in 2014 and has been an integral member of the first-team ever since.

He netted 11 times in all competition for the Bostik Legaue Premier Division and has been on a number of contracts with the club during his time there.

Harding will join back up with former team-mate Rob O’Toole, who was one of Horsham’s first signings last week, after the pair enjoyed a successful time at Burgess Hill securing promotion in 2015.

As well as Harding’s addition to the squad, a number from last season have opted not to remain at the club.

Fintan Walsh, who started life as a loanee towards the back end of last season, has opted to rejoin his former club Whitehawk, while Henry Watson has decided to join Burgess Hill.

Midfielder Hakeem Adelakun will not be re-signing, while popular striker Alfie Rogers is off to America after being offered a university scholarship.

In changes to Horsham’s pre-season schedule they will now take on Langney Wanderers and Tooting & Mitcham instead of Merstham and Loxwood.

The Hornets will host Langney at Culver Road on Saturday, July 14 (11am) and visit Tooting on Saturday, August 4 (3pm).