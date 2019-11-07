New Burgess Hill manager gets first win against East Grinstead Town in the Senior Cup

New Burgess Hill Town manager Jay Lovett. Photo by Chris Neal

The former Crawley Town player was appointed as the new first team manager on Sunday.

The 41-year-old also played for Plymouth Argyle and Brentford professionally, and had a distinguished non-league career with Eastbourne Borough and Lewes.

He joins Hill from South Park – where he enjoyed a successful period as manager over the past year.

Lovett said: “I’m very proud to be appointed Burgess Hill Town manager. It’s a town I’ve lived in for the past 13 years and I have visited the club many times playing and watching.

“There is always a very good atmosphere during games, which as a player or manager helps create that buzz to want to play or be part of it.”

The Hillians parted company with Simon Wormull last week.

A poor start to the season left Hill second-from-bottom in the BetVictor South East.

Lovett added: “The first order business would be to progress up that table, but I do know there is work to be done and will focus on the players buying into mine and my management team’s style of play and what we expect from them all individually in possession and out of possession of the ball.”

The Hillians lost 2-0 to Whitehawk at the weekend and Lovett was there to watch and knows where the team are.

He said: “I got to watch the Whitehawk league match and took charge of the East Grinstead game, which has given me a clearer understanding of how we are as a team.

“I believe the current squad have lots of potential, but if I feel I know the right player to help the team, then I’d also look to bring them in.”

And will Lovett change the playing style?

He added: “I have a few ideas on formations and styles of play that me and my management team will keep implementing in training sessions and information on match days of how we would like to play.

“The team is very exciting going forward, we just need to learn how to see games out and shape up correctly in every area of the pitch, when under pressure.”

Lovett was delighted with his first result in charge, but knows Saturday’s home match against Guernsey will be tougher.

He said: “We played East Grinstead and I was very pleased with the team’s performance.

“I have a good group of players on and off the pitch and a team that also wants to do well.

“They took new information on really well and applied it. That along with training and more games, our philosophy should start taking shape.

Guernsey is going to be a tough game, they are in good form a good footballing side. I’m looking forward to it.”