New Crawley Town signing hoping to repay club's 'faith'

Crawley Town new boy Nathan Ferguson revealed that the sheer amount of ‘faith’ the club showed in him was a deciding factor in choosing to sign on for the League Two-outfit.

The attacking midfielder is a recent acquisition from National League South side Dulwich Hamlet, and the 23-year-old was desperate to ‘repay’ the sentiment.

He said: “When I spoke to Crawley before I joined they sounded like they had a lot of faith in me.

“They sounded like they were going to help to give me the platform to play in the Football League.

“That was a lot of what it was (in deciding to move). They were putting a lot of faith in me and hopefully I can repay that.

“I’m definitely looking forward to working with Gabriele Cioffi and everyone at Crawley this coming season.”

Ferguson is hoping to replicate former non-league players Ashley Nathaniel-George and ex-Hamlet teammate Panutche Camara, after the duo became integral parts of the Crawley Town squad during the 2018/19 campaign.

But Ferguson is under no illusion that breaking into head coach Gabriele Cioffi’s first team will be easy.

He added: “I definitely want to cement my place in the first team. I think it’s going to be a very competitive squad but I hope I can try and stamp my place in the team.

“I just want to get some games under my belt to be honest.

“Hopefully I can get some appearances in the first team and kick on.”