New Haywards Heath boss: Players and fans hungry for promotion - and so am I

Martin Dynan is the new boss at Haywards Heath

Dynan joins from from Isthmian South Central side South Park FC after Shaun Saunders was sacked earlier this week and comes in with a wealth of experience having worked at Three Bridges as manager as well as serving as an assistant at Whyteleafe and Guildford City.

HHTFC's Will Charlton spoke with him about the move...

What has attracted you to become the new manager of Haywards Heath?

I’ve kept an eye on the league since I left and Haywards Heath have consistently grown and performed at the right end of the table. Crowds are getting bigger and the club profile has increased. I know quite a few lads that live and play in Sussex and they’ve always had good things to say about the club.

Steve (Isherwood, Chairman) also has a clear vision of where he wants to take the club and that ambition matches mine.

You have left South Park in a good position in the Isthmian South Central, are you pleased with your contribution – and are you sad to leave?

I am pleased with what I have done with South Park, but I feel I took them as far as I could. I will miss the people around the club as they’ve been brilliant to me. But I want to challenge for trophies and I believe I will do that here.

What type of manager – and character – is Martin Dynan?

I’m passionate about winning and take it personally if we don’t, or if we play badly! I’m a very hands-on manager who is approachable to both the players and fans.

“I’ve got a clear way of playing and demand 100% commitment from my teams. We will want to dominate possession and play attacking football. Let’s hope the faithful enjoy their football, that’s why they come to watch right?“

You have Justin Fevrier coming with you, what attributes does he have, and is it important that you keep your own people?

Justin is a key member to my team. He is a very knowledgeable man with a black book as good – if not better – than mine! Haywards Heath are essentially getting two managers!

Promotion is talked about at the club, is this too early?

I will encourage talk of promotion as it sets a positive target for the club! I’ve met with the boys and it’s on the tip of their tongues. They’re hungry for it, I’m hungry for it, and the fans want it! So long as we are all pulling in the right direction, why not? However, there will be a period where the team will need to get used to me and my way – as will I with them.

You have experience in the Isthmian leagues, so are there any players that you know already that will be integral in the coming months?

I’ve worked with both Trev (McCreadie) and Sam (Remfry) and know of a lot of the others. It’s a squad littered with talent that I’m lucky to already have; but I have to work out a way to get the best out of them. They know that they have much more to give – it’s my job to get that!

What will make a successful team?

Believing that they can, and working hard so they can.

Finally, some fans have been anxious about a managerial change, is there anything that you can tell them to allay any fears they may have?

It’s easy to be comfortable with what you know and I appreciate that what they knew (Shaun) was relatively successful in putting together a good squad and being a regular member of the league – with no fears of going down; which is an achievement considering where league the club was 4-5 years ago.